Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $21.71 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.62. 78,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,660. The company has a market capitalization of $267.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

