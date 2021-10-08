Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $7.89 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,681. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

