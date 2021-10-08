Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $9.03 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,134 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

