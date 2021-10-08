Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 143,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.56. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,347. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

