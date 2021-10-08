Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4,979.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78,229 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 809,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,088,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

