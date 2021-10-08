Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in IQVIA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQV stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.20. 3,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.71. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

