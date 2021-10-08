Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 788 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,974,288,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. 138,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a PE ratio of 291.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

