Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $204.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

