Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $9,443,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 36,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $215.13. 6,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,259. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

