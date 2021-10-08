Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned 0.12% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $148.73. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,177. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

