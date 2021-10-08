Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,041 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $604.84. 1,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,810. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $629.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

