Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 2,231 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

CB traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $182.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

