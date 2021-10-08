Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 3,890 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.80. 575,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

