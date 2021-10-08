Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 4,949 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,236,000 after acquiring an additional 342,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $450.92. 26,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,861. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.33. The company has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

