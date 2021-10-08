Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 5,445 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,409,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,978,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 157,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,820. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.