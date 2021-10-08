Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 739 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,556. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

