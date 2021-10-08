Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equinix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 1,172.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

EQIX traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $755.24. 8,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $828.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

