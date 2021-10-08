Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.34. 29,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

