MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $38.49 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.49 million and $127,963.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00006548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00350616 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,781,095 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

