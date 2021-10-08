Minereum Hits Market Cap of $798,864.63 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $798,864.63 and $22,515.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,470,768 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

