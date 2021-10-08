Mint Club Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $30,919.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

