MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7,036.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,372.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.92 or 0.06672291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00328968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.81 or 0.01110506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00099731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.09 or 0.00511453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00341993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00327806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

