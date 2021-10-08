Mirrored Amazon Market Cap Reaches $26.47 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $3,357.08 or 0.06224180 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and $474.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00146230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,128.19 or 1.00356170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.62 or 0.06382782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,885 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

