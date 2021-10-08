Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $21.52 or 0.00039717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and $120,257.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00091259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.76 or 1.00146112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.51 or 0.06388728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

