Mirrored Microsoft Price Hits $295.73 on Major Exchanges (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $295.73 or 0.00543364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $482.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00142988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.05 or 0.99697217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.78 or 0.06516839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 95,844 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

