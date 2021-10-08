Mirrored Tesla Hits Market Capitalization of $27.12 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $804.86 or 0.01461141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $104,743.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00091676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,246.79 or 1.00294814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.61 or 0.06536528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

