Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MF. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Missfresh stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Missfresh has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52.
About Missfresh
Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.
