Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 18,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 34,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.