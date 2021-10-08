Mission Advancement (OTCMKTS:MACCU) Trading Up 0.6%

Mission Advancement Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACCU) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 2,793 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.