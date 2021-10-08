Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $47.71 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025728 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00314792 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

