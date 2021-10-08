Mizuho Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $130.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

CDAY stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $120.04.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 139.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

