Mizuho Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $88.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.