MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £200.20 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson bought 26 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £200.20 ($261.56).

James Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51).

On Monday, September 6th, James Thomson acquired 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £193.66 ($253.02).

MJ Gleeson stock remained flat at $GBX 750 ($9.80) during trading hours on Friday. 30,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,821. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a market capitalization of £437.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 816.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 840.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

