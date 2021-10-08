Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.55. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 11,914 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,725,000 after buying an additional 522,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

