Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Axiom Investors LLC DE’s 9th Largest Position

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,167 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 2.8% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.19% of Moderna worth $176,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,524,340 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.87. The company had a trading volume of 339,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

