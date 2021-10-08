Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $164,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993,175 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $137,524,340 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $309.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.