Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $939,980.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00229382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

