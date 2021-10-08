Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.76 million, a P/E ratio of 221.61 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

