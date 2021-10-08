Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up to $270.51

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $270.51, but opened at $279.21. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $279.35, with a volume of 170 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.