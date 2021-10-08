Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,802. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

