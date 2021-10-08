Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Sells $263,937.24 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTV stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. 2,051,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.