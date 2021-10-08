Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $21.62

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $23.89. Momentive Global shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 15,151 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

