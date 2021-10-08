MonaCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.98 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002704 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $96.27 million and $1.98 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,162.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.78 or 0.06625901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00326900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.01 or 0.01107785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00099950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.35 or 0.00513922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00357139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00326373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005126 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

