Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $59.44. 58,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,820. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.