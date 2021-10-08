MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,560 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of MoneyGram International worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.