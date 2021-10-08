MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $563,683.43 and approximately $944.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016730 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005967 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

