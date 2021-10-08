Moonriver (MOVR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.12 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $545.17 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $291.70 or 0.00537832 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.