More Coin Price Reaches $0.0716 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $143,180.36 and approximately $439.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00225186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012221 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

