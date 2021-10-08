Morgan Stanley Increases ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €13.50

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

AAVMY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

