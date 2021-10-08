Morgan Stanley Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $441.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $441.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $419.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.51. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $403.70 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

